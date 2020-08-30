Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) & Maxus Realty Trust (NASDAQ:MRTI) Critical Comparison

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) and Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tremont Mortgage Trust and Maxus Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremont Mortgage Trust $15.48 million 1.60 $4.84 million N/A N/A Maxus Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tremont Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Maxus Realty Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.6% of Maxus Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tremont Mortgage Trust and Maxus Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremont Mortgage Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00 Maxus Realty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tremont Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential downside of 8.33%. Given Tremont Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tremont Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Maxus Realty Trust.

Dividends

Tremont Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Maxus Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $7.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%.

Risk and Volatility

Tremont Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxus Realty Trust has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tremont Mortgage Trust and Maxus Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremont Mortgage Trust 60.51% 8.52% 2.84% Maxus Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tremont Mortgage Trust beats Maxus Realty Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. Tremont Mortgage Trust is a subsidiary of Tremont Realty Advisors LLC.

Maxus Realty Trust Company Profile

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust REIT, makes equity investments in real estate properties in the United States. The company primarily invests in multifamily housing properties. As of June 30, 2005, it operated eight apartment communities. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90 taxable income to its shareholders. The company, formerly known as Nooney Realty Trust, Inc., was founded in 1984. Maxus Realty is based in North Kansas City, Missouri.

