Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) PT Lowered to C$2.05

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Pi Financial from C$2.10 to C$2.05 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Treasury Metals stock opened at C$1.55 on Friday. Treasury Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.45 and a 12 month high of C$1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.05 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Treasury Metals will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Treasury Metals news, Director Marc Charles Henderson purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,120,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,304,879.92. Also, Director Christophe Vereecke purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at C$495,000. In the last three months, insiders bought 362,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,698.

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath Gold Project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in north western Ontario.

