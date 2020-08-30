Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 157,502 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 520% compared to the average daily volume of 25,403 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 540,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $73,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,542,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD stock opened at $214.91 on Friday. Mcdonald’s has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.01. The firm has a market cap of $157.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.18.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Longbow Research increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.40.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

