Traders Buy High Volume of Party City Holdco Call Options (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 6,462 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 50% compared to the typical volume of 4,308 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $332,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 711,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 868,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,944 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 136.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,078,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 342.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,764,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,576 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 426.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

PRTY opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $251.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.89. Party City Holdco has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

