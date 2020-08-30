Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$71.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$60.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$61.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$73.40.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$65.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$49.01 and a 1-year high of C$77.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.6900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

