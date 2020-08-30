TORC Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.30

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (OTCMKTS:VREYF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.40. TORC Oil and Gas shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 1,450 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on VREYF shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. CIBC upped their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

