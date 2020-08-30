Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) versus Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Head to Head Survey

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Immunic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$28.62 million ($19.33) -0.05 Immunic N/A N/A -$34.93 million ($4.52) -3.53

Immunic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tonix Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Immunic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A -146.01% -127.61% Immunic N/A -57.88% -51.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Immunic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Immunic 0 0 7 0 3.00

Tonix Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $2.15, indicating a potential upside of 123.96%. Immunic has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 251.10%. Given Immunic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Immunic is more favorable than Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Immunic shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Immunic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunic has a beta of 3.3, indicating that its stock price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Immunic beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate) as a daytime administration for the treatment of PTSD and potential indication -neurocognitive dysfunction associated with corticosteroid use that is in pre-investigational new drug (pre-IND) application stage; and TNX-801, a smallpox-preventing vaccine based on a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, which is in pre-IND application stage. Its product pipeline also includes TNX-701, a biodefense development program for protection from radiation injury. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. The company is also developing IMU-935, an inverse agonist of RORyt; and IMU-856 for the restoration of the intestinal barrier function. Immunic, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

