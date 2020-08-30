TigerCash Price Reaches $0.0063 on Major Exchanges (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $354,196.07 and approximately $5.65 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TigerCash has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.79 or 0.01510936 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

