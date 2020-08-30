Tidewater (NYSE:SII) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tidewater (NYSE:SII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SII. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tidewater from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Tidewater stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.34. Tidewater has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $43.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Tidewater’s payout ratio is currently 1,725.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tidewater stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:SII) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,000. Tidewater comprises 1.4% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC owned 0.36% of Tidewater at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Tidewater

