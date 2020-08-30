Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $13.58 Million Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of Iqvia worth $13,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the first quarter valued at approximately $742,551,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 24.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,897,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $528,219,000 after acquiring an additional 969,033 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,763,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,199,000 after acquiring an additional 379,176 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 427.8% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 430,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,382,000 after acquiring an additional 348,541 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 25.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,511,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,062,000 after acquiring an additional 307,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IQV. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.11.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,698,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,053,694 shares of company stock valued at $485,942,584. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IQV opened at $161.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.63. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

