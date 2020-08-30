Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 77,930 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,930 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $16,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $340,268,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 327.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,829,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,207,000 after buying an additional 1,401,831 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 22.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,778,000 after buying an additional 415,612 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 28.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,861,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,423,000 after buying an additional 408,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 26.8% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,535,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,164,000 after buying an additional 324,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $153.58 on Friday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.36.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

