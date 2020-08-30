THE SIAM CEMENT/FGN SH VTG FPD (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

THE SIAM CEMENT/FGN SH VTG FPD (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SCVPF stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. THE SIAM CEMENT/FGN SH VTG FPD has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63.

