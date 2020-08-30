The Guitammer (OTCMKTS:GTMM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Guitammer Co (OTCMKTS:GTMM) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. The Guitammer shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 21,000 shares.

The Guitammer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTMM)

The Guitammer Company designs and distributes low frequency audio transducers worldwide. It offers various types of ButtKicker brand transducers, which provide vibration or low frequency audio effects; various models of amplifiers; wireless options; and accessories. The company's product portfolio comprises wireless ButtKicker kits and ButtKicker LFE Kits that are used in home theater and gaming applications; and ButtKicker Gamer2 for gaming and simulator use with video games for use in personal computers and game consoles with racing and flight simulators.

