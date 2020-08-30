The Descartes Systems Group (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Trading 0.6% Higher

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (OTCMKTS:KXSCF)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $155.37 and last traded at $155.37. Approximately 361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KXSCF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.43.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.67.

