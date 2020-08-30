Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.57

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.57 and traded as low as $12.56. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 355,707 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57.

Get Teucrium Corn Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teucrium Corn Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Teucrium Corn Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Teucrium Corn Fund by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Teucrium Corn Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000.

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Corn Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Corn Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.