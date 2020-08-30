Terra Reaches Market Cap of $212.62 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00004746 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, GDAC and Coinone. Terra has a total market capitalization of $212.62 million and $11.92 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terra has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00148345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $190.46 or 0.01639197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00199916 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00187639 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra's total supply is 997,214,024 coins and its circulating supply is 385,563,008 coins. Terra's official website is terra.money. Terra's official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinone, GDAC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

