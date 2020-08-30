Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Stake Reduced by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,796,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,950,000 after purchasing an additional 185,060 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 41.2% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,772,000 after purchasing an additional 359,240 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth $49,798,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,013,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 48,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.19. 330,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,007. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.59.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.67. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

