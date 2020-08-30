Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TLPFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Teleperformance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of TLPFY stock opened at $157.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.87. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $83.16 and a 1 year high of $158.68.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

