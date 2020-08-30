TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Trading Up 35.2% This Week

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $241,194.26 and $4,100.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002144 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000082 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,038,263 tokens. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars . The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

