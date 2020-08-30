TD Securities Raises National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$72.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$72.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$71.70.

Shares of NA opened at C$71.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.44. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$38.67 and a 1 year high of C$75.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.76%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

