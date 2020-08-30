Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Receives $15.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TALO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Talos Energy stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $522.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 3.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.

In other news, insider Robert D. Abendschein purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,537.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 106,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 36,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 924,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

