TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 306.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,774 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TTWO. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.54.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $6,075,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,119 shares of company stock worth $21,311,952. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $171.06 on Friday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.62.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.