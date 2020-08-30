Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 108.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,098 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 197.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,171,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,991,000 after purchasing an additional 48,102 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 24.0% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 42,431 shares during the period. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

TSM opened at $80.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $417.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average of $58.50. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.4253 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

