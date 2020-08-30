T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 474.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 844,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,273,000 after purchasing an additional 697,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,028,000 after purchasing an additional 422,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,860,339,000 after purchasing an additional 365,536 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 333,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,600,000 after purchasing an additional 193,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 463,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after purchasing an additional 190,980 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

NASDAQ TROW opened at $139.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $142.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $13,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 366,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,221,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.