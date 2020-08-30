Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 284,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.76% of Systemax worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Systemax by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Systemax by 1,723.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 129,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Systemax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Systemax by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Systemax by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Systemax alerts:

SYX stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.05. 88,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Systemax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $826.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.05 million. Systemax had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Systemax Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

In other news, insider Donna Fielding sold 1,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $40,134.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.