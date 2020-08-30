SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.34

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and traded as high as $12.98. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 1,341 shares.

SVCBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Danske downgraded SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 79.33%. The firm had revenue of $484.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

