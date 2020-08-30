SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 470,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,462 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $101,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 268.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,551,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,650 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,138.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,224,000 after acquiring an additional 448,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,983,000 after acquiring an additional 349,409 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $68,172,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,420.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 334,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after acquiring an additional 312,131 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $298,133.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,228.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $45,456.33. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,351.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,829 shares of company stock worth $6,192,353. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.01. The stock had a trading volume of 297,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,435. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $329.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.56.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

