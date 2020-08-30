Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) PT Lowered to C$1.10

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) had its price objective decreased by Pi Financial from C$1.15 to C$1.10 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cormark reduced their price objective on Superior Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.15 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their target price on Superior Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of SGI opened at C$0.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.73. Superior Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.33 and a 12-month high of C$1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 million and a PE ratio of -6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

