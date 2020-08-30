SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

Get SUNDANCE ENERGY/S alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The energy company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $32.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.70 million. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S had a net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will post -7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 193,790 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.