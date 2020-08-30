Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020 // Comments off

Analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.04. Suncor Energy posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 105.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%.

SU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 85,847,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,447,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911,358 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,975,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $859,444,000 after buying an additional 20,527,736 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,611,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $641,656,000 after buying an additional 3,701,728 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,694,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,208,000 after buying an additional 3,241,082 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,653,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,121,000 after buying an additional 2,556,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,473,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,123. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.50 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.1565 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.77%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suncor Energy (SU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.