Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.04. Suncor Energy posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 105.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%.

SU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 85,847,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,447,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911,358 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,975,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $859,444,000 after buying an additional 20,527,736 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,611,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $641,656,000 after buying an additional 3,701,728 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,694,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,208,000 after buying an additional 3,241,082 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,653,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,121,000 after buying an additional 2,556,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,473,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,123. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.50 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.1565 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.77%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

