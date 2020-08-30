Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.86

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.86 and traded as high as $17.68. Summer Infant shares last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 2,013 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $38.21 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summer Infant stock. Plaisance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. Summer Infant accounts for about 0.9% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Plaisance Capital LLC owned about 5.28% of Summer Infant worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

