Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.86

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.86 and traded as high as $17.68. Summer Infant shares last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 2,013 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86.
Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $38.21 million during the quarter.
About Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)
Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.
