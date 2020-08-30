Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STOR. Mizuho increased their price objective on Store Capital from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Store Capital from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet cut Store Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Store Capital in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Store Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.70.

NYSE:STOR opened at $27.60 on Thursday. Store Capital has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.81 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Store Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Catherine F. Long acquired 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $99,910.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,058.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Store Capital by 660.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 8,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Store Capital by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Store Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Store Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Store Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

