Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.13

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF)'s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and traded as high as $9.55. Stolt-Nielsen shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 790 shares.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded Stolt-Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86.

Stolt-Nielsen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for chemicals and other bulk-liquid products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Tankers, Tank Containers, Terminals, and Stolt Sea Farm. It transports, stores, and distributes bulk-liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, petroleum products, and other specialty liquids.

