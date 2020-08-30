Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SYBT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Stock Yards Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

SYBT opened at $43.01 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $979.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $32,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $80,394.60. Insiders have sold a total of 20,115 shares of company stock worth $824,529 over the last 90 days. 6.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.