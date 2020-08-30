Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Call Options (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 16,232 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,221% compared to the typical volume of 1,229 call options.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $19.36.

Get Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.29. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 85.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth about $87,000. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.