Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Bill.com Call Options (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 4,300 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 70% compared to the typical volume of 2,529 call options.

In related news, SVP Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $2,301,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $1,083,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 830,135 shares of company stock valued at $64,215,699 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,965 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 192.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 63,805 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the second quarter worth $8,572,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Bill.com during the second quarter worth $15,578,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Bill.com during the second quarter worth $535,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $100.31 on Friday. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $107.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -172.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.94.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bill.com from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bill.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

