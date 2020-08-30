Sterlite Industries India (NYSE:SLT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.97

Sterlite Industries India Limited (NYSE:SLT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.97 and traded as high as $28.09. Sterlite Industries India shares last traded at $28.70, with a volume of 14,000 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.97.

About Sterlite Industries India (NYSE:SLT)

Sterlite Industries (India) Limited (Sterlite) is a non-ferrous metals and mining company. The Company operates in three segments: Copper, Phosphoric Acid and other business segment. Copper consists of manufacturing of copper cathode, continuous cast copper rod, anode slime and dore. The other business segment consists of Aluminium Foils.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterlite Industries India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterlite Industries India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.