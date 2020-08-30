Stephens Begins Coverage on Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

BLKB has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Blackbaud from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.67.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $65.78 on Thursday. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.23.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Blackbaud by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Blackbaud by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Blackbaud by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

