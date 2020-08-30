State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in State Street by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,799,000 after purchasing an additional 521,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,508,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,187,000 after purchasing an additional 365,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in State Street by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,185,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,217,000 after purchasing an additional 146,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in State Street by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,499,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,919,000 after purchasing an additional 367,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in State Street by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,301 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.11. 1,232,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,076. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

