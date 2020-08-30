State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 5,580 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Motorola Solutions worth $19,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $153.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.36. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

