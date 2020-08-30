State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 13,413 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,413 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.09% of McKesson worth $21,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in McKesson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in McKesson by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $153.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $172.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.71 and a 200-day moving average of $147.08. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.97%.

In related news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra dropped their price objective on McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.79.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

