State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 15,970 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $23,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,100,000 after acquiring an additional 356,268 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,112,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,800,000 after acquiring an additional 77,226 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49,525 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,686,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,792,000 after purchasing an additional 124,135 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,653,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,622,000 after purchasing an additional 73,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of WEC opened at $93.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.26. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.67%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

