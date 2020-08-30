State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,950 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.39% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $18,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $126.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $132.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.37 and its 200-day moving average is $99.76.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $817.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.74 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $572,508.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,696.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,652,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $4,507,818. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

