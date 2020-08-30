State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,940 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Paychex worth $18,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $35,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $44,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $77.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.20.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $802,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 38,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $2,848,654.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

