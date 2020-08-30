State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,696 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,889 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Twitter worth $19,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,840,000. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $30,700,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Twitter by 423,863.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 920,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 919,783 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,142,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $396,471,000 after acquiring an additional 888,626 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 1,464.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 938,034 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,944,000 after buying an additional 878,080 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWTR. Argus boosted their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Twitter from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $486,771.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $287,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

