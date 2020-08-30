State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $18.70 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.13% of Tyler Technologies worth $18,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 60.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 246.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 121.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total value of $7,287,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,306,433.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total value of $368,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,014 shares in the company, valued at $29,278,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,132 shares of company stock valued at $16,664,765 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.92.

TYL stock opened at $337.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $350.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.56. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.00 and a twelve month high of $382.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.15, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

