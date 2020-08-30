State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,470 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Atmos Energy worth $16,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Atmos Energy by 22.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 147.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 514,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,008,000 after acquiring an additional 58,153 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Atmos Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATO. Bank of America raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.23.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $299,990 over the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $99.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.92. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.52 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.31%. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

