State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 28,880 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,880 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $19,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,795 shares of company stock valued at $586,230. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BofA Securities lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

