State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 22,400 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $21,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 38.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $7,098,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 45.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $879,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total value of $31,728,884.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,126,542.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,722 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.61, for a total transaction of $1,424,074.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,365.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,962 shares of company stock worth $36,788,730 in the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $383.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $407.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.