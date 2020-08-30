State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 30,396 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 355,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,396 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Welltower were worth $18,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower stock opened at $59.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.28. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.